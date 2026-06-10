Seminar on China-Pakistan joint contribution to GGI, CPEC held in Islamabad

(Xinhua) 11:07, June 10, 2026

ISLAMABAD, June 10 (Xinhua) -- "75 Years of Friendship: Seminar on China-Pakistan Joint Contribution to the Global Governance Initiative and the CPEC" was held on Tuesday in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

In a video address, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said that in recent years, the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has continued to deepen, injecting strong momentum into regional development and prosperity through concrete actions.

He added that this is a vivid reflection of the enduring friendship between the two countries and a living example of transforming China's Global Governance Initiative (GGI) from concepts into action.

Speaking at the event, Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the 75-year history of Pakistan-China relations demonstrated that the friendship between the two countries is all-weather and time-tested, growing stronger with each passing year.

Tarar added that the essence of Pakistan-China relations lies in strong people-to-people exchanges, which have further strengthened the bonds between the two countries.

Pakistani Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said cooperation between Pakistan and China under the framework of the Global Development Initiative is contributing to sustainable development and strengthening efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Iqbal said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) represents not only the deepening of Pakistan-China economic cooperation, but also a broader transformation in global development thinking.

In his address, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong reviewed recent achievements in high-level exchanges between the two countries and said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, write a new chapter in the iron-clad friendship, advance both major landmark projects and "small but beautiful" livelihood initiatives, open a new chapter in CPEC development, maintain close coordination on international and regional issues, and enrich the practice of global governance.

Jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency's Asia-Pacific Regional Bureau, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, and the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), the event drew more than 80 participants, including senior government officials, heads of think tanks, diplomats, scholars, and experts from Pakistan and China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)