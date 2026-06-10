National college entrance exam concludes in parts of China

(Xinhua) 08:23, June 10, 2026

Family members wait at a national college entrance exam site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Students celebrate after the national college entrance exam in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

A student receives flowers after the national college entrance exam in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

Students celebrate after the national college entrance exam in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

Students file out of a national college entrance exam site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo by Ding Liang/Xinhua)

A student is greeted with colored ribbons after the national college entrance exam in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A student high-fives a teacher after the national college entrance exam in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo by Yang Tao/Xinhua)

A student poses for a group photo with family members at a national college entrance exam site in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo by Zhou Qiang/Xinhua)

A student runs out of a national college entrance exam site in Jinggangshan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A student celebrates after the national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A student (R) takes a selfie with a family member after the national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Students celebrate after the national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A student receives flowers after the national college entrance exam in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Students pose for photos at a national college entrance exam site in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

Family members wait at a national college entrance exam site in Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A student receives flowers after the national college entrance exam in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Students pose for photos at a national college entrance exam site in Jinggangshan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Students celebrate after the national college entrance exam in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Family members wait at a national college entrance exam site in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

A student runs out of a national college entrance exam site in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

A student and a family member walk out of a national college entrance exam site hand-in-hand in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A student receives flowers after the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)