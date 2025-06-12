China's Gaokao examinees with disabilities pursue college dreams with improved assistance

Xinhua) 10:17, June 12, 2025

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Among the 13-plus million candidates who signed up for this year's college entrance examination nationwide, over 14,000 examinees with disabilities were provided with necessary assistance that ensured them a fair shot to pursue their college dreams.

Also known as gaokao in Chinese, the national examination was held from June 7 to 10.

This year, a total of 16 blind examinees in 12 provinces used customized test papers in Braille, with special test rooms and additional time arranged for their exams. All visually-impaired candidates were allowed to carry Braille pens, writing tablets, drawing tools as well as other assistance devices.

For hearing-impaired examinees, they were exempted from the listening questions in foreign language tests and were allowed to carry hearing aids, cochlear implants and other hearing assistance devices.

Candidates with physical disabilities were guaranteed access to wheelchairs and mobility aids in test rooms. For candidates facing writing challenges due to malfunction or loss of upper limbs, an extra 30 percent of test time was ensured for them compared to ordinary examinees.

According to official statistics, the number of disabled gaokao examinees benefiting from favorable assistance measures in 2025 was 140 times that in 2012, and this practice has become more regular and institutionalized over the years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)