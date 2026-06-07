2026 college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

(Xinhua) 14:32, June 07, 2026

Students walk toward a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A parent kisses her daughter before the exam at a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A student, accompanied by her mother, walks toward a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Students enter a national college entrance examination site in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A student walks toward a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A student walks toward a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A student waves to his parent as he walks toward a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A parent talks to a student before the exam at a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A teacher claps hands with a student at a national college entrance examination site in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Students enter a national college entrance examination site in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A teacher encourages a student at a national college entrance examination site in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Students prepare for the exam outside a national college entrance examination site in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Photo by Zhao Hui/Xinhua)

A student, accompanied by his mother, walks toward a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Students walk toward a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Students walk toward a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A student, accompanied by her mother, walks toward a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Students enter a national college entrance examination site in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A parent hugs her daughter before the exam at a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, kicked off Sunday nationwide. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)