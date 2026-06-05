Students in Liuzhou prepare for upcoming national college entrance exam
Students prepare for the upcoming national college entrance exam at a high school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, will start from June 7. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Students prepare for the upcoming national college entrance exam at a high school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, will start from June 7. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A teacher (R) answers questions for a student at a high school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, will start from June 7. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Students prepare for the upcoming national college entrance exam at a high school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, will start from June 7. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Students exercise after class at a high school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, will start from June 7. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
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