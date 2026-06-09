Senior Chinese officials pledge allegiance to Constitution

(Xinhua) 21:16, June 09, 2026

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 37 senior officials from 33 departments and units under the State Council, China's cabinet, pledged allegiance to the Constitution of the People's Republic of China at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Premier Li Qiang oversaw the ceremony and delivered a speech.

He urged the officials to be more politically committed, highly competent and strictly disciplined in their conduct with higher standards, as they have assumed new leadership positions and taken on new missions and responsibilities.

They should take the lead in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the authority of the Constitution, while maintaining a high degree of vigilance and exercising strict self-discipline to preserve their political integrity, Li said.

Noting the ongoing Party-wide campaign to uphold and act on the correct view of performance, Li called on officials to be guided by tangible achievements, ensure that all tasks are carried out thoroughly and meticulously, and tackle deep-seated contradictions and complex problems with persistence and sustained effort until concrete results are achieved.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)