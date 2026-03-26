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China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:27, March 26, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of multiple officials.

Xu Bijiu was appointed vice minister of ecology and environment.

Liu Haibo was appointed deputy head of the National Government Offices Administration, replacing Zhang Yu.

Zhang Dongmei was named deputy head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Yang Zhengwei was appointed deputy head of the Development Research Center of the State Council.

Yang Weiqun was appointed deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), and will no longer serve as vice chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Zheng Yongqiang was named deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, replacing Li Guo.

Huang Liuquan was removed from the posts of deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and national security technical adviser of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)