We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:15, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Song Youchun was appointed vice minister of housing and urban-rural development. Sui Hongbo was named vice minister of veterans affairs. Shang Rui was appointed deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, replacing Yuan Ye.

Liu Haoling was appointed vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Zhang Liming was named deputy director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration), replacing Tang Fanglin.

Huang Guo was appointed head of the State Drug Administration, replacing Li Li.

Liu Zhenguo was no longer vice minister of civil affairs, and Shang Rui was relieved of the post as deputy auditor-general of the National Audit Office.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)