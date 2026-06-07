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Lao president concludes state visit to China

(Xinhua) 16:38, June 07, 2026

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith leaves Beijing on June 6, 2026, concluding his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)