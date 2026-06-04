Lao president visits Zhejiang to learn about China's green development practices

(Xinhua) 14:19, June 04, 2026

HANGZHOU, June 4 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith made a trip to Anji County in east China's Zhejiang Province Wednesday to learn about China's practices in green development.

At the entrance of Yucun Village, Thongloun took a photo of the inscription carved on a boulder, which reads "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets."

Yucun is the concept's birthplace and the boulder stands as a spiritual landmark that has guided the village to pursue an eco-friendly development path.

On his visit, Thongloun talked with the operator of Chunlin Villa, Yucun's first agritainment business. He was impressed when told it now earns over 1 million yuan (around 146,621 U.S. dollars) annually, which reflects the village's transformation from reliance on quarrying to developing eco-tourism.

Before leaving, Thongloun presented the village with a hand-made souvenir plate patterned with Laos' national treasure That Luang Temple, and received a miniature replica of the inscription boulder as a return gift.

Thongloun also visited a homestay cluster in Anji's Lingfeng national tourist resort. The national model homestay community has drawn over 100 young entrepreneurs and generated an annual revenue of more than 100 million yuan.

He spoke highly of Anji's practices of attracting investment and rolling out supportive policies, which had created job opportunities for local young people and college graduates returning to their hometown.

Thongloun said his visit to Zhejiang has given him first-hand insight into China's socialist modernization achievements.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Laos and the China-Laos Friendship Year. Thongloun said he expects the state visit, which also includes a visit to Beijing, to further deepen bilateral practical cooperation and deliver more outcomes for the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)