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Lao top leader Thongloun arrives in China for state visit
(Xinhua) 13:02, June 02, 2026
HANGZHOU, June 2 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday for a five-day state visit.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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