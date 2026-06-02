Lao top leader Thongloun arrives in China for state visit

(Xinhua) 13:02, June 02, 2026

HANGZHOU, June 2 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday for a five-day state visit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)