China-Laos tea culture exchange activities held in Laos

Xinhua) 14:03, May 25, 2026

VIENTIANE, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The "Tea and the World: Elegant Gathering" series of tea culture exchange activities between China and Laos was held in Lao capital Vientiane, bringing together guests from both countries to enjoy fragrant tea and experience the rich heritage of traditional Chinese tea culture.

The event, hosted by the Chinese Cultural Center in Laos from Thursday to Saturday, featured tea masters from China's Yunnan Province demonstrating the traditional brewing process of Yunnan Dianhong tea while explaining its characteristics and brewing techniques.

Guests also had the opportunity to brew tea under the guidance of the tea masters. A Lao tea tasting area featuring ancient tree tea from northern Laos' Phongsaly province was also showcased.

Speaking at the event, Bounchan Kombounyasith, director general of the Department of Agriculture under the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said tea is one of Laos' key agricultural products and plays an important role in supporting rural socio-economic development. He expressed hope for continued cooperation between Laos and China to further promote the tea industry.

Luo Weijian, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Laos, said tea reflects Chinese philosophy and aesthetics, while Laos also has a long history of tea cultivation. He noted that the inclusive nature of tea culture helps strengthen ties between the two peoples.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)