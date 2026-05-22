Laos reaffirms adherence to one-China principle

Xinhua) 15:40, May 22, 2026

VIENTIANE, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Laos' Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement reaffirming its consistent position on the Taiwan question, expressing firm support for the one-China principle.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry reaffirmed its consistent position on the Taiwan question, expressing firm support for United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and the one-China principle, recognizing Taiwan as an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China, and opposing any attempts at separatism and interference in China's internal affairs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)