China-Laos cultural art event connects hearts among people

Xinhua) 13:09, May 20, 2026

VIENTIANE, May 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 50 artists and art enthusiasts from China and Laos gathered over the past week for the "China-Laos Mutual Vision, Shared Beauty" art event, where they engaged in heartfelt discussions and strengthened cultural exchange and friendship between the two countries through art and people-to-people connections.

The event was held as part of celebrations marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Laos, also recognized as the "China-Laos Friendship Year."

Earlier this year, the Chinese Cultural Center in Laos launched a public call for artworks under the theme "China-Laos Mutual Vision, Shared Beauty." Over nearly three months, organizers received 1,121 submissions, including paintings, photographs, and short videos. After two rounds of evaluation by more than ten Chinese and Lao experts, 15 outstanding works were selected across three categories.

Since May 8, the Chinese Cultural Center in Laos has hosted a summary exhibition featuring 98 paintings and photographs. The exhibition attracted more than 4 million online views, becoming a popular cultural event in Laos.

Among the featured works was a painting by Lao award winner Mek Saylom, which combined the Chinese lion dance with the legendary guardian deity of Luang Prabang. According to the artist, the two cultural symbols represented the harmonious coexistence and friendship between China and Laos.

Chinese artist representative Liu Ailun also drew attention by introducing artworks to visitors in fluent Lao language. While presenting a painting created by a disabled student, Liu described it as the children's "Hand of Hope," saying that although the brushstrokes appeared simple, the emotional strength behind the work was powerful.

The exhibition encouraged close interaction and cultural exchange without the formality of a traditional podium. Visitors discussed artistic styles and cultural symbols, with many expressing admiration for the blend of Chinese and Lao cultural elements displayed in the artworks.

Chen, a Chinese man who has lived in Laos for many years, stood quietly in front of a painting, reluctant to leave. Speaking to staff at the exhibition, he said, "I used to think China and Laos were simply neighbors, but after listening to these young people today, I feel we are one family."

His words reflected the true spirit of mutual understanding, friendship, and shared prosperity between China and Laos.

In the eyes of the Chinese and Lao guests, this event was not only an art exhibition, but also a reflection of the shared aspirations of the two peoples for a better life, serving as a heartfelt bond that further connected the people of China and Laos.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)