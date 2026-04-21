Senior CPC official meets Lao guest

Xinhua) 11:03, April 21, 2026

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Saleumxay Kommasith, who is special envoy of Thongloun Sisoulith, the general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and president of Laos, in Beijing on Monday.

The two sides exchanged views on implementing the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and two countries and promoting further development of China-Laos relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)