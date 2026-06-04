Chinese documentaries premiere in Laos

(Xinhua) 10:07, June 04, 2026

VIENTIANE, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese documentaries, including one featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping's stories of protecting cultural heritage, have been recently launched on Lao National Television and other mainstream Lao media outlets.

Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao president, has sent a congratulatory letter on the launch of the programs.

In his letter, Thongloun said that the documentaries embody Chinese philosophical wisdom and reflect Xi's strong commitment to cultural heritage preservation, visions and insights into state governance, deep patriotism, and heartfelt love for China's 5,000-year-old civilization.

The documentaries also highlight that Chinese civilization, as the root of the nation and an enduring source of strength, is driving China toward the great dream of national rejuvenation, he said, adding that this offers valuable inspirations for Laos in preserving and promoting its own unique culture and advancing its socialist cause while pursuing economic and social development.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Laos and has been designated as the Year of China-Laos Friendship by the leaders of the two parties and countries.

The launch ceremony for the screening of "The Heritage Guardian" and two other documentaries was held on Tuesday in Vientiane.

Starting Monday, the documentaries produced by China Media Group have been broadcast successively across major Lao media platforms, including Lao National Television, Lao News Agency, and Lao National Radio.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)