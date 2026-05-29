Lao top leader Thongloun to visit China from June 2 to 6

Xinhua) 11:07, May 29, 2026

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith will pay a state visit to China from June 2 to 6.

The announcement was made by Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, here on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)