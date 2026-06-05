Lao president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

(Xinhua) 14:36, June 05, 2026

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)