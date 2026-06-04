First major capacity expansion project kicks off on Lao section of China-Laos Railway

(Xinhua) 15:05, June 04, 2026

VIENTIANE, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The expansion and renovation of Boten Station on the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway has officially commenced, marking the first large-scale capacity expansion and renovation project on the railway's Lao section since it began operations in December 2021.

The project is expected to enhance the station's train-handling capabilities and improve the efficiency of cross-border freight operations.

Located near the Laos-China border, Boten Station serves as a key hub for cross-border freight transportation.

As cross-border trade and economic cooperation continue to expand, demand for both passenger and freight transport has steadily increased, pushing the existing station's facilities near full capacity. Once the expansion is completed, the station's freight clearance capacity is expected to increase by more than 10 percent.

The project follows a phased construction and commissioning approach designed to balance infrastructure upgrades with uninterrupted railway operations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)