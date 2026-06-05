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Chinese, Lao top leaders hold talks in Beijing
(Xinhua) 17:19, June 05, 2026
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Beijing on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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