A leader of friendship and action: Xi Jinping through the eyes of the Pholsena family

(People's Daily App) 14:44, June 05, 2026

President Xi Jinping is a leader of action who treasures friendship, the Lao Pholsena family members said in recent interviews with People's Daily. In the 1960s, the children of the Lao Pholsena family studied at Beijing Bayi School, where they came to know and befriend their schoolmate Xi Jinping, forging a friendship that has endured for more than half a century. Even amidst a packed one-day itinerary as vice president in 2010, Xi carved out more than an hour to reunite with his old friends. He did so again during his 2017 state visit to Laos, reminiscing about their shared schooldays. This episode features exclusive interviews with the Pholsena family, offering a personal glimpse into their impressions of Xi and illustrating how this long-lasting friendship mirrors the deep-rooted relationship between China and Laos.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)