Xi encourages children to carry forward revolutionary traditions

Xinhua) 08:06, June 01, 2026

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for inheriting revolutionary traditions in a reply letter to student docents at the memorials of the birthplaces of the CPC in east China's Shanghai and Zhejiang Province.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, encouraged them to build knowledge and enhance capabilities, and extended International Children's Day greetings to children nationwide.

The Young Pioneers recently penned a letter to Xi, sharing what they had learned and gained while volunteering as guides at the Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the CPC in Shanghai, and the Nanhu Revolutionary Memorial Museum in Jiaxing, Zhejiang.

In the letter dated Saturday, Xi said he was pleased to learn that the students had fostered a deep affection for the Party, the country, and socialism through recounting the Party's history, revolutionary stories, and heroic deeds.

"This year marks the 105th anniversary of the CPC. The Party's cause calls for unremitting efforts across generations," Xi emphasized, encouraging the students to stay committed to the Party, build their characters, and carry the baton of history forward on the new journey.

Back in 2021, a nationwide initiative was launched to encourage Young Pioneers to study the Party's history and share these stories at revolutionary memorial venues.

The First National Congress of the CPC convened in Shanghai in July 1921. Then the founders moved to a boat on Nanhu Lake in Jiaxing to conclude the historic meeting, where they adopted the Party's first program and resolutions. The iconic boat is now referred to as the Red Boat.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)