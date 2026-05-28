Xi, Surinamese president exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of ties

Xinhua) 14:20, May 28, 2026

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Surinamese President Jennifer Simons on Thursday exchanged congratulations on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Noting that the friendship between China and Suriname has a long history and remained strong over time, Xi said that over the past half-century, the two sides have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, firmly supporting each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

He added that the two countries have continuously deepened mutually beneficial cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Suriname relations and is willing to work together with President Simons to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new starting point to enhance strategic mutual trust, carry forward the traditional friendship, promote more achievements in practical cooperation across various fields, and jointly write a new chapter in the China-Suriname strategic partnership of cooperation.

Simons, for her part, said that over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Suriname-China ties have continued to deepen, with a solid and profound friendship and increasingly close strategic cooperation.

She also said that she greatly values the fruitful cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

Looking to the next 50 years, she expects that both sides will further strengthen unity, and deepen and expand cooperation to realize their shared vision of prosperity and development, she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)