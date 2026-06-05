Xi to pay state visit to DPRK from June 8 to 9

(Xinhua) 10:06, June 05, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, will pay a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) from June 8 to 9 at the invitation of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, a spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)