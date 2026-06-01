Xi's article on developing future industries to be published

Xinhua) 14:37, June 01, 2026

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on proactively planning and developing future industries is set to be published on Monday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 11th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Cultivating and developing future industries is of great significance for seizing the initiative in development, developing new quality productive forces, and improving the people's quality of life, said the article.

It noted that focused efforts and targeted policies should be implemented in fields such as quantum technology and biomanufacturing.

Industrial coordination should be strengthened to ensure that future industries, emerging industries, and traditional industries complement and reinforce each other, it said.

The article pointed out the need to step up breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, strengthen the strategic, forward-looking, and systematic layout of basic research, and accelerate the transformation and application of scientific and technological achievements.

Efforts should be made to vigorously foster first-class scientific and technological enterprises and high-tech enterprises that excel in core technologies and possess strong innovation capacities, it said.

The article stressed efforts to improve fiscal and taxation policies, vigorously develop technology finance, optimize government procurement, and do a good job in talent cultivation, introduction and utilization to foster a robust environment that encourages innovation.

It is also necessary to establish a sound governance system for future industries, said the article, noting that efforts are needed to secure both development and security, as well as to deepen international cooperation.

Officials at all levels should strengthen their knowledge of frontier science and technology and strive to possess knowledge of technology, understand industries, and make sound decisions, it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)