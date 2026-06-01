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Selected works of Xi Jinping on rule of law published in English
(Xinhua) 08:08, June 01, 2026
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The first volume of selected works of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the rule of law has been published in English by the Central Compilation & Translation Press.
Compiled and translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the volume brings together the most important and fundamental works by Xi on the rule of law from December 2012 to February 2025.
The English edition is expected to provide international readers with a deeper understanding of Xi's views on the rule of law, as well as the historic changes and achievements made in building socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics in the new era.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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