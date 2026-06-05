We Are China

World Environment Day marked in China

(Xinhua) 14:32, June 05, 2026

A teacher and children make decorations with recycled materials at a kindergarten in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 3, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Xiao Wei/Xinhua)

Young volunteers collect rubbish near the Yellow River in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 4, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

A girl displays her creative decoration themed on World Environment Day at a kindergarten in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 4, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows volunteers collecting rubbish at a park in Xinhua District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Volunteers collect rubbish at a green corridor of the origin of the eastern route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 4, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

Volunteers clean floating rubbish on a river at a park in Boxing County, Binzhou City of east China's Shandong Province, June 4, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Pupils paint a grand scroll themed on environmental protection at a primary school in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 3, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Gu Binbin/Xinhua)

Students watch video files at a museum on environmental protection in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 4, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Liao Shengchun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)