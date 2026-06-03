Event themed on World Environment Day held in Beijing

(Xinhua) 09:31, June 03, 2026

Children sing during an event themed on World Environment Day in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026.

An event themed on World Environment Day was held here on Tuesday, focusing on policies and practices for addressing climate change.

World Environment Day falls on June 5. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

University students chorus during an event themed on World Environment Day in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026.

An event themed on World Environment Day was held here on Tuesday, focusing on policies and practices for addressing climate change.

World Environment Day falls on June 5. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Wang Qian, programme manager for China at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), speaks during an event themed on World Environment Day in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026.

An event themed on World Environment Day was held here on Tuesday, focusing on policies and practices for addressing climate change.

World Environment Day falls on June 5. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A performance is staged during an event themed on World Environment Day in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026.

An event themed on World Environment Day was held here on Tuesday, focusing on policies and practices for addressing climate change.

World Environment Day falls on June 5. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Guests attend a discussion during an event themed on World Environment Day in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026.

An event themed on World Environment Day was held here on Tuesday, focusing on policies and practices for addressing climate change.

World Environment Day falls on June 5. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)