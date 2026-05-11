China launches new batch of environmental inspections

Xinhua) 11:05, May 11, 2026

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Seven central ecological and environmental protection inspection teams have all completed their deployment for the sixth batch of the third round of inspections, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Saturday.

The inspection teams will conduct one-month inspections in Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Guangdong, Guangxi, Xizang and Xinjiang, as well as the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

The heads of the inspection teams noted that the inspections aim to promote coordinated regional development and high-quality growth, accelerate the country's green transformation, substantially improve environmental quality, and achieve major progress in building a Beautiful China.

During the inspection period, each team will set up dedicated telephone hotlines and postal mailboxes for the public to submit reports and lodge complaints regarding any environmental protection issues related to the entities under inspection.

Central ecological and environmental protection inspections are a major institutional arrangement introduced in 2015 to advance ecological civilization. Multiple batches of inspections have contributed to the resolution of a large number of long-standing and difficult environmental problems. The current third round of inspections was launched in November 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)