China issues plan of action to improve treatment of solid waste

Xinhua) 08:37, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has released a plan of action to achieve a notable increase in the country's capacity to treat solid waste.

The plan prioritizes the treatment of solid waste that has a direct impact on public health and workplace safety, and calls for the expedited establishment of a comprehensive, long-term governance framework alongside resolute measures to curb solid-waste growth.

By 2030, the annual utilization of bulk solid waste should be about 4.5 billion tonnes, and the annual volume of recycled major renewable resources should be 510 million tonnes, per the plan.

It sets out detailed measures to improve resource utilization, enhance the source control and reduction of solid waste, standardize its collection, transportation and storage, and strengthen its capacity for safe disposal.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)