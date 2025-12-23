Chinese researchers develop advanced air quality model for pollution simulation

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed a new air quality model that enables more accurate simulation of two major pollutants: fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone.

Named the Emission and Atmospheric Processes Integrated and Coupled Community Model (EPICC), it provides a refined tool for understanding and managing complex air pollution challenges, especially in fast-developing regions.

Unlike earlier air quality models, which were typically developed by individual researchers or small teams -- an approach that often constrained overall progress -- this initiative adopted a collaborative framework. Scientists formed the "EPICC Model Working Group," comprising 59 researchers from 13 institutions, including the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, and Peking University.

Air quality models play a critical role in studying the formation, transport, and transformation of pollutants in the lower atmosphere, supporting the design of effective pollution control strategies. While leading models have historically originated in the United States, the researchers noted that such models are not always well-suited to China's unique pollution profile, which includes coal smoke, photochemical smog, and severe haze.

The EPICC model integrates the latest scientific insights into key atmospheric processes. Designed with a modular structure, it allows components to be easily updated or interchanged. The model incorporates advanced chemical representations, such as manganese-catalyzed sulfate formation and aerosol-sunlight interactions.

According to the working group, performance tests demonstrate that EPICC version 1.0 significantly improves the simulation accuracy of particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less (PM2.5) and ozone. It addresses common shortcomings of earlier models, which tended to underestimate sulfate pollution and overestimate summer ozone concentrations.

"This model can serve as a more effective decision-support tool not only for China but also for other rapidly developing countries grappling with similarly complex air pollution issues," the working group added.

The study detailing the new model has been published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

