China's environmental code to consolidate legal foundation for modernization featuring human-nature harmony: spokesperson
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- An environmental code will further forge a solid legal foundation for China to achieve modernization with harmony between humanity and nature, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference. Chinese lawmakers are set to deliberate on a draft environmental code during the session.
China's environmental legal system has basically taken shape, alongside an institutional framework supporting ecological conservation, Lou told the press.
With China entering a stage of high-quality economic and social development featuring green and low-carbon transitions, there is a vital need for the strictest institutions and the most rigorous rule of law to protect the environment and drive green development, according to Lou.
The environmental code is expected to make legislation in this field more systematic, integrated, coordinated and timely, he noted.
