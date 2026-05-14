Senior Chinese legislators call for full implementation of Ecological and Environmental Code

Xinhua) 18:21, May 14, 2026

XI'AN, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators have called for greater efforts to strengthen environmental protection and resource conservation and ensure the effective implementation of the country's newly adopted Ecological and Environmental Code.

The remarks were made during a two-day training session held by the environment protection and resources conservation committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), which concluded on Thursday in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Wang Dongming and Ding Zhongli, both vice chairmen of the Standing Committee of the NPC, attended the event.

Noting the importance of implementing the Ecological and Environmental Code, Wang urged lawmakers to ensure its effective enforcement and turn this major legislative achievement into tangible progress in building a Beautiful China.

Ding stressed the need to improve the ecological conservation and governance system tailored to local conditions, and to enhance the capacity and performance of ecological environmental protection and governance.

As China's second formal statutory code following the adoption of the Civil Code in 2020, the Ecological and Environmental Code received legislative approval this March. It aims at safeguarding the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature in the country and is set to take effect on Aug. 15, 2026.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)