Fijians learn Taijiquan during cultural exchange event held in Suva

(Xinhua) 10:22, June 05, 2026

Local Fijians learn Taijiquan during a cultural exchange event held by the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, on June 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)

An inheritor of Chen-style Taijiquan from China teaches local Fijian students during a cultural exchange event held by the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, on June 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)