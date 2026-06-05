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Fijians learn Taijiquan during cultural exchange event held in Suva
(Xinhua) 10:22, June 05, 2026
Local Fijians learn Taijiquan during a cultural exchange event held by the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, on June 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)
An inheritor of Chen-style Taijiquan from China teaches local Fijian students during a cultural exchange event held by the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, on June 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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