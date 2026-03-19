Students learn Taijiquan ahead of first Int'l Taijiquan Day in Nairobi, Kenya
Students practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.
On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A student practices Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.
On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Students practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.
On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Students practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.
On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Students practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.
On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Students practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.
On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A teacher teaches a student to practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, in class at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.
On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Wang Shangxue, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, teaches students about Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.
On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A teacher teaches students about Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.
On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Students learn about Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.
On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Italian sinologist committed to fostering communication between Chinese and Western cultures
- UNESCO hosts Paris event ahead of first International Day of Taijiquan
- Ancient Chinese academies foster cross-cultural exchanges through Eastern wisdom
- Chinese lifestyle captivates global audience
- China ramps up cultural push in new five-year development blueprint
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.