Students learn Taijiquan ahead of first Int'l Taijiquan Day in Nairobi, Kenya

Xinhua) 16:01, March 19, 2026

Students practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A student practices Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Students practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Students practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Students practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Students practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A teacher teaches a student to practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, in class at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Wang Shangxue, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, teaches students about Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A teacher teaches students about Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Students learn about Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2026. Upon the upcoming first International Taijiquan Day, the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi promoted Chinese traditional culture and fostered China-Kenya cultural exchange by teaching the history and cultural background of Taijiquan and organizing students to learn and practice the martial arts.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21, the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, as International Taijiquan Day. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)