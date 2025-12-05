Technique in Taijiquan

(People's Daily App) 14:10, December 05, 2025

A Taijiquan master from Shandong Province demonstrates exceptional control, showcasing the art's signature flow that blends softness with strength and stillness with motion. As a centuries-old martial art emphasizing both internal and external cultivation, Taijiquan was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2020.

