County in C China’s Henan promotes integrated development of Taijiquan together with other industries

People's Daily Online) 13:45, December 22, 2021

Over 100 enthusiasts practice Taijiquan in front of the Taijiquan Museum in Chenjiagou village, Wenxian county, central China’s Henan Province, Dec. 17, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)

Wenxian county in central China’s Henan Province has promoted the integrated development of Taijiquan, a kind of traditional martial arts, and other industries, such as sports and tourism, by taking advantage of its profound Taijiquan culture.

Taijiquan originated more than 300 years ago from a small village named Chenjiagou in the county. On Dec. 17, 2020, the centuries-old martial art was inscribed into the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Wenxian has published several books on the theme of Taijiquan to promote Taijiquan culture and held a series of sporting events, including Taijiquan competitions. The county has rolled out supportive policies and incentives to develop over 50 boutique homestays, facilitating the integrated development of homestays and Taijiquan schools. It has also constantly launched cultural and tourism products, such as study tours and performances about Taijiquan.

Taijiquan has spread to more than 150 countries and regions, attracting more than 100 million practitioners, according to incomplete statistics.

