East China county expands overseas markets via toys, art products

(Xinhua) 09:59, June 05, 2026

HEFEI, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Despite being thousands of miles from the host countries of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the county-level city of Tianchang in east China's Anhui Province has managed to secure a place at the global sporting spectacle through an unlikely connection: plush toys.

Local toy manufacturers have supplied official World Cup mascot plush toys named Clutch, Maple and Zayu, along with other event-themed plush toys for global fans.

With a population of around 610,000, Tianchang has grown into one of China's three largest plush toy production bases, with nearly 400 upstream and downstream enterprises. Over 90 percent of local toy products are exported to Europe and the United States.

"We have supplied mascot plush toys for three consecutive World Cups," said Wu Chunyu, a business manager at Tianchang Jiameile Gift Co., Ltd. This year, the company produced 300,000 World Cup-themed plush toys for global soccer fans.

"By targeting major sports events, we have opened up new sources of business growth," Wu said.

Local toy companies have also carved out distinct market niches by developing specialized products and diversifying sales channels.

"Our products cover almost all popular cartoon characters, including Mickey, Minnie and Sonic," said Zhang Guojiang, factory manager of Tianchang Kangsen Gifts Co., Ltd.

The company's products are sold mainly in overseas markets, particularly Europe and the United States, entering major retail chains such as Walmart and Primark.

In recent years, local manufacturers have accelerated the digital transformation of the traditional plush toy industry by adopting new technologies.

"With the help of large AI models for pattern design, we can now deliver design plans to clients as quickly as within half a day, compared with two to three days previously," said Hou Lizhen, head of the research and development department at Kangsen Gifts.

AI is now widely used in toy design and sample production, enabling companies to quickly generate 3D product renderings and adjust shapes and colors, significantly improving efficiency and shortening development cycles.

Beyond the toy sector, Tianchang is also expanding its presence in the global art products market.

Jiafeng Painting Material Co., Ltd. and Shuangfeng Stationery Co., Ltd in Zhengji Township have partnered with Mont Marte, a well-known Australian art products brand, to establish the Tianchang Mont Marte international trade platform, focusing on the production and sales of paints and easels.

This partnership has helped establish a global distribution network, supporting exports of products such as art paper, marker pens and pastel sticks to markets across Europe and the United States.

"We have built our industrial success on strong industrial-chain coordination and continuous expansion into global markets," said Zhou Bin, Party chief of Zhengji Township.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)