An American unboxes his epic Guizhou souvenir haul!

A Kaili batik "skirt" bag, Tongren matcha craft beer, and utterly irresistible deep-fried fish mint and Guizhou potato chips... After taking a trip to Guizhou, American Michael Kurtagh's suitcase is stuffed to the brim! Watch how Michael couldn't resist a single thing Guizhou had to offer!

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)