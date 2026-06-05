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An American unboxes his epic Guizhou souvenir haul!
By Xu Jingwen, Yuan Meng, Michael Kurtagh (People's Daily Online) 09:39, June 05, 2026
A Kaili batik "skirt" bag, Tongren matcha craft beer, and utterly irresistible deep-fried fish mint and Guizhou potato chips... After taking a trip to Guizhou, American Michael Kurtagh's suitcase is stuffed to the brim! Watch how Michael couldn't resist a single thing Guizhou had to offer!
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)
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Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.