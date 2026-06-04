Foochow Arsenal cultural park showcases China's modern industrial history in Fuzhou

(Xinhua) 15:18, June 04, 2026

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the Foochow Arsenal cultural park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Located on the bank of the Majiang River in Fuzhou is the precious industrial and cultural heritage site known as the Foochow Arsenal, which stands as a witness to China's Self-Strengthening Movement and a memorable chapter in the country's modernization journey.

In the 1860s, the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) government established the Foochow Arsenal, or "Chuan Zheng" in Chinese, creating a naval system comprising shipyards, schools and the Fujian Fleet.

On the basis of the century-old heritage site, the Foochow Arsenal cultural park officially opened to the public in 2023, and functions as a comprehensive cultural complex integrating exhibitions, research and patriotic education, performing arts, and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the Foochow Arsenal cultural park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Located on the bank of the Majiang River in Fuzhou is the precious industrial and cultural heritage site known as the Foochow Arsenal, which stands as a witness to China's Self-Strengthening Movement and a memorable chapter in the country's modernization journey.

In the 1860s, the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) government established the Foochow Arsenal, or "Chuan Zheng" in Chinese, creating a naval system comprising shipyards, schools and the Fujian Fleet.

On the basis of the century-old heritage site, the Foochow Arsenal cultural park officially opened to the public in 2023, and functions as a comprehensive cultural complex integrating exhibitions, research and patriotic education, performing arts, and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a custom-made French slotting machine at the initial period of the Foochow Arsenal, displayed at the Museum of Foochow Arsenal 1866 in the Foochow Arsenal cultural park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Located on the bank of the Majiang River in Fuzhou is the precious industrial and cultural heritage site known as the Foochow Arsenal, which stands as a witness to China's Self-Strengthening Movement and a memorable chapter in the country's modernization journey.

In the 1860s, the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) government established the Foochow Arsenal, or "Chuan Zheng" in Chinese, creating a naval system comprising shipyards, schools and the Fujian Fleet.

On the basis of the century-old heritage site, the Foochow Arsenal cultural park officially opened to the public in 2023, and functions as a comprehensive cultural complex integrating exhibitions, research and patriotic education, performing arts, and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A panoramic drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a view of the Foochow Arsenal cultural park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Located on the bank of the Majiang River in Fuzhou is the precious industrial and cultural heritage site known as the Foochow Arsenal, which stands as a witness to China's Self-Strengthening Movement and a memorable chapter in the country's modernization journey.

In the 1860s, the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) government established the Foochow Arsenal, or "Chuan Zheng" in Chinese, creating a naval system comprising shipyards, schools and the Fujian Fleet.

On the basis of the century-old heritage site, the Foochow Arsenal cultural park officially opened to the public in 2023, and functions as a comprehensive cultural complex integrating exhibitions, research and patriotic education, performing arts, and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the Museum of Foochow Arsenal 1866 in the Foochow Arsenal cultural park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Located on the bank of the Majiang River in Fuzhou is the precious industrial and cultural heritage site known as the Foochow Arsenal, which stands as a witness to China's Self-Strengthening Movement and a memorable chapter in the country's modernization journey.

In the 1860s, the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) government established the Foochow Arsenal, or "Chuan Zheng" in Chinese, creating a naval system comprising shipyards, schools and the Fujian Fleet.

On the basis of the century-old heritage site, the Foochow Arsenal cultural park officially opened to the public in 2023, and functions as a comprehensive cultural complex integrating exhibitions, research and patriotic education, performing arts, and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows an interior view of a bookstore at the Foochow Arsenal cultural park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Located on the bank of the Majiang River in Fuzhou is the precious industrial and cultural heritage site known as the Foochow Arsenal, which stands as a witness to China's Self-Strengthening Movement and a memorable chapter in the country's modernization journey.

In the 1860s, the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) government established the Foochow Arsenal, or "Chuan Zheng" in Chinese, creating a naval system comprising shipyards, schools and the Fujian Fleet.

On the basis of the century-old heritage site, the Foochow Arsenal cultural park officially opened to the public in 2023, and functions as a comprehensive cultural complex integrating exhibitions, research and patriotic education, performing arts, and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows an interior view of a turbine workshop at the Foochow Arsenal cultural park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Located on the bank of the Majiang River in Fuzhou is the precious industrial and cultural heritage site known as the Foochow Arsenal, which stands as a witness to China's Self-Strengthening Movement and a memorable chapter in the country's modernization journey.

In the 1860s, the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) government established the Foochow Arsenal, or "Chuan Zheng" in Chinese, creating a naval system comprising shipyards, schools and the Fujian Fleet.

On the basis of the century-old heritage site, the Foochow Arsenal cultural park officially opened to the public in 2023, and functions as a comprehensive cultural complex integrating exhibitions, research and patriotic education, performing arts, and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a bell tower at the Foochow Arsenal cultural park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Located on the bank of the Majiang River in Fuzhou is the precious industrial and cultural heritage site known as the Foochow Arsenal, which stands as a witness to China's Self-Strengthening Movement and a memorable chapter in the country's modernization journey.

In the 1860s, the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) government established the Foochow Arsenal, or "Chuan Zheng" in Chinese, creating a naval system comprising shipyards, schools and the Fujian Fleet.

On the basis of the century-old heritage site, the Foochow Arsenal cultural park officially opened to the public in 2023, and functions as a comprehensive cultural complex integrating exhibitions, research and patriotic education, performing arts, and cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)