Playing on words will by no means whitewash Japan's moves of rearmament: Chinese spokesperson

(Xinhua) 17:00, June 03, 2026

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Playing on words will by no means whitewash Japan's moves of rearmament, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, after a spokesperson for Japan's Defense Ministry recently made relevant erroneous remarks.

In response to a query at a daily press briefing, Mao said Japan packages overseas military deployment as exercising the rights to collective self-defense, glosses over its buildup of offensive capabilities as acquiring counterstrike capabilities and covers up its exports of lethal weapons with the so-called "equipment technology cooperation."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)