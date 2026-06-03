Fairy pitta spotted in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

(People's Daily Online) 10:50, June 03, 2026

A fairy pitta perches on a tree branch in a forest in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A fairy pitta was recently spotted in a forest in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, adding a splash of vivid color to the lush greenery with its dazzling eight-colored plumage. The bird is under second-class state protection in China.

The fairy pitta is small and elegant, with a delicate frame and an alert yet gentle charm in every movement.

Nicknamed the "fairy of the bird world," the fairy pitta is famed for its dazzling plumage, which displays eight richly saturated and vividly layered colors. According to the Xiamen Birdwatching Society, the bird is likely making a brief stopover during its migration, as the species is rarely seen in Xiamen.

A fairy pitta perches on a tree branch in a forest in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A fairy pitta perches on a tree branch in a forest in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Su Wenzheng)

The fairy pitta is small and elegant, with a delicate frame and an alert yet gentle charm in every movement.

A fairy pitta perches on a tree branch in a forest in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Chen Jingyi)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)