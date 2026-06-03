Nigerian youths see opportunities in growing China-Africa cooperation

(Xinhua) 09:29, June 03, 2026

Participants discuss during a seminar in Abuja, Nigeria, June 1, 2026. Dozens of young Nigerians exchanged ideas with their Chinese peers at a seminar on Monday, which focused on technology, poverty reduction and the building of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. The seminar attracted about 130 participants, including Nigerian youths and officials from both countries. (Xinhua/Amzat Adewale)

ABUJA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of young Nigerians exchanged ideas with their Chinese peers at a seminar on Monday, which focused on technology, poverty reduction and the building of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and the China Cultural Center in Abuja, the seminar attracted about 130 participants, including Nigerian youths and officials from both countries.

"The seminar shed light on the development China has achieved over the years," said Olukayode Israel, a member of Nigeria's National Youth Service Corps in Abuja.

According to Israel, the seminar offered young Nigerians an opportunity to learn more about China's technological advances, development experience and the opportunities arising from them.

"There are gaps in knowledge and communication. Some opportunities were presented that many Nigerian youths were not aware of," he said.

Israel said he feels a responsibility to help more young people benefit from the opportunities brought by China-Africa cooperation.

"One of the things we could do is partner with the Ministry of Youth Development to offer programs and help close the information gap, so that young people can become more aware of these opportunities," he said.

Joan Oyinkpa, another young Nigerian participant, said that China's success in overcoming economic hardship creates a strong sense of understanding and partnership.

"China gave us encouragement because we are collaborating with people who have gone through challenges similar to those we are facing today," Oyinkpa said, adding that long-term cooperation with China could help bring better infrastructure and more advanced technology to Nigeria.

Zhou Hongyou, minister at the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, emphasized that young people should develop a global vision, strengthen mutual understanding through education and work together for a better future.

"In such a deeply interconnected world, no country can face challenges alone," Zhou said, adding that young people from China and Nigeria should share opportunities and benefits, build consensus and expand common ground.

Zhou also highlighted the longstanding ties between the two countries, noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of China-Nigeria diplomatic relations.

"We hope the younger generations of both countries can embrace differences while seeking harmony, promote mutual learning among civilizations and build a stronger and more enduring friendship," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)