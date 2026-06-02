Expo Vlog | How Chinese Intelligent Manufacturing Is Going Global Through BRICS
By Sheng Chuyi, Yang Haoyu, Li Changqian, Lin Mingxian (People's Daily Online) 14:29, June 02, 2026
The 2026 BRICS New Industrial Revolution Exhibition, themed "Fostering an Intelligent Manufacturing Ecosystem to Accelerate the New Industrial Revolution," was held May 27-29 at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Fujian. From medical equipment to agricultural technology, Chinese enterprises, including those from Fujian, put their latest innovations on display.
Follow People's Daily Online for a closer look at the technologies on display and how Chinese intelligent manufacturing is going global.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)
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