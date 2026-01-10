Joint BRICS maritime exercise to be held in South Africa: Chinese defense ministry
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A joint maritime exercise is set to include the participation of BRICS members including China, Russia and South Africa, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday.
The exercise, "Will for Peace 2026," will be held from early to mid-January in waters and airspace off the Port of Simon's Town, South Africa.
Themed "Joint actions to ensure the safety of key shipping lanes and maritime economic activities," the exercise will see participants conduct counter-terrorism, rescue and anti-sea-strike operations, as well as other activities such as professional exchanges and onboard tours.
The exercise aims to deepen military exchange and cooperation among participating nations, and to enhance their joint capabilities in tackling maritime threats.
