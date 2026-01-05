China-BRICS New Quality Productive Forces Research Center opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:10, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The China-BRICS New Quality Productive Forces Research Center has opened in Beijing, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology on Sunday.

The center will be an international platform for research exchange and cooperation within the BRICS cooperation framework.

It will focus on joint theoretical and applied studies on new quality productive forces, cooperation on sci-tech innovation, the exchange of personnel and professional training programs to foster interdisciplinary talent with a global outlook, and the development of a collaborative research network that provides intellectual and decision-making support for policy formulation and shared prosperity among BRICS member states and partner countries.

For BRICS countries, the joint development of new quality productive forces is a key arena to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, a powerful engine for inclusive and shared development, and an effective step toward building a community with a shared future for humanity, said Chen Jiachang, China's vice minister of science and technology.

