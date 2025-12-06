Russia, India promote global influence of BRICS: Putin

Xinhua) 13:55, December 06, 2025

MOSCOW, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russia and India are working together to promote the BRICS mechanism's global influence.

According to the Kremlin website, Putin made the remarks during an official visit to India, saying that as founding members of the bloc, both countries have consistently worked to enhance its global influence.

Putin noted that Russia will fully support India, which is set to assume the BRICS rotating chairmanship next year, in advancing the group's current agenda.

Putin said that Russia and India adopted a joint statement which outlines priority tasks for strengthening ties in politics, security, economics, trade, humanitarian affairs and culture.

He said countries should cooperate together to achieve further development instead of suppressing opportunities.

