South Africa expects BRICS FMs' meeting to strengthen multilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 21:37, May 13, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Xinhua) -- South Africa expects the upcoming meeting of BRICS foreign ministers to foster strategic synergy among member states, partner countries and global stakeholders, foreign minister said Tuesday.

In a statement released by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said the 2026 agenda reflects a strong commitment to strengthening multilateralism and advancing inclusive development.

The meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, themed "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," is scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday in New Delhi, India.

"Our presence here represents a concerted effort to shape a global architecture that is as sustainable as it is equitable," Lamola said.

According to the statement, the ministers will also discuss global instability, including the situation in the Middle East.

Lamola emphasized South Africa's support for a balanced international order that safeguards the sovereign interests of all states and fosters a more just global community. He also underscored the importance of integrating African continental interests into the BRICS framework.

The minister said South Africa expects BRICS cooperation to generate tangible, inclusive and sustainable socio-economic benefits worldwide, with particular emphasis on the Global South.

India officially assumed the BRICS chairmanship from Brazil on Jan. 1, 2026.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)