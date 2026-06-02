Senior CPC official visits Kazakhstan for closer cooperation

Xinhua) 10:09, June 02, 2026

ASTANA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, concluded a four-day visit to Kazakhstan on Monday, during which he met respectively with Gizat Nurdauletov, secretary of Kazakhstan's Security Council, and Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy, among others.

Chen is a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee.

During the meetings, Chen said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, mutual political trust between China and Kazakhstan has continued to deepen, exchanges and cooperation in various fields have become increasingly closer, the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and bilateral ties have grown by leaps and bounds.

China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and permanent comprehensive strategic partners, both at a crucial stage of their respective development and revitalization, Chen said.

China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to comprehensively advance law enforcement and security cooperation, safeguard peace and tranquility in both countries, and further consolidate the foundation of bilateral friendship through diversified people-to-people and cultural exchanges, so as to better benefit the two peoples, he said.

In the meetings, the Kazakh side highly commended the results yielded in bilateral cooperation and spoke highly of China's role in addressing international security issues.

The Kazakh side will work to consistently consolidate the friendship with China and deepen bilateral practical cooperation in law enforcement, security and other fields, constantly advancing the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)