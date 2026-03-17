China congratulates Kazakhstan on successful holding of constitutional referendum: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:57, March 17, 2026

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful holding of a referendum on the new constitution, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a daily press briefing, saying that as a friendly neighbor and permanent comprehensive strategic partner, China is glad to see Kazakhstan maintain long-term peace and stability, as well as social development and prosperity.

It is believed that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan will achieve new and greater accomplishments in its national construction endeavors, and the grand goal of building a Just Kazakhstan will be smoothly realized, the spokesperson said.

Noting that China has always attached great importance to the development of China-Kazakhstan relations, Lin said that China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen all-round mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote China-Kazakhstan relations to continue reaching new heights.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)